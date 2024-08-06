Poultry awards



At Friday’s Ohio State Fair Poultry Showmanship competitions, in 16-year-olds, Mariann Woodruff (left) won both the fancy poultry and market turkey classes. Carl Woodruff (center) was 4th in both 18-year-old fancy poultry and market chicken showman-

Submitted photo

ship. Mason Schott won 10-year-old turkey showmanship and was second in fancy poultry and market chickens. Carl and Mariann are the children of Vern and Carla Woodruff of Kenton. Mason is the son of Matt and Lisa Schott of Dunkirk. All three are members of the Blanchard Pleasant Buckeyes 4-H Club.