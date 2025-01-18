S.O.U.P. will serve meals a week earlier

Hardin County S.O.U.P. will be serving its monthly meals a week earlier, Jan. 20-24 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., in the lower level of the Moose Lodge on Lima Street (Ohio 309 West) in Kenton.

The Moose will be hosting the Red Cross bloodmobile the final week of January. S.O.U.P. organizers hope to return their meals to the last full week of every month starting in February.

The menu is as follows:

Monday, Jan. 20 – pork chops, sauerkraut, glazed carrots, applesauce, bread/butter and dessert

Tuesday, Jan 21 – baked chicken breasts, cheesy potatoes, corn bread, Jell-O, bread/butter and dessert

Wednesday, Jan. 22 – cowboy beans, cole slaw, corn bead, pudding and dessert

Thursday, Jan. 23 – sausage gravy and biscuits, hash brown potatoes, mixed fruit and dessert

Friday, Jan 24 – smorgasbord or chef’s choice

A total of 363 meals were served the month of December.

Many thanks to: The Fortnightly Literary Club, Lee Hal with McCullough Industries, Samaritan Partners, Dennis and Sue Sams, B.J. Hall, Bryan McCune, Mike Steele and Susie Long..

Mission Statement: To provide a clean, safe uplifting environment for community members in need of food and fellowship

The Ladies of St. Anthony’s will not be open this week of S.O.U.P., their items will be available the following week.