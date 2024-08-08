Top Twenty works on ‘Neighborhood’ theme; to host own competition

By ALEC KELLER

Times staff writer

“Neighborhood” is this year’s competition show theme for the Kenton High School Top Twenty show choir.

The group is wrapping up its second camp this summer. Last week the focus was on vocals, said Director Todd Daquino. This week the show choir has been working on choreography at the Kenton Elementary School auxiliary gym.

The 33 singer-dancers include:

Freshmen: Kayla Lambert, Robert Lawrence, Catie Lodge, Lynnze Michel and Olivia Sherman.

Sophomores: Adesyn Bridenstine, Georgia Cameron, Billy Jones, Tate Ketcham, Katie Lowe, Lily Manns, Alana McClellan, Laylah McMahon, Faith Phipps, Josie Schwemer, Gaia Smith and Emilie Stephens.

Juniors: Austin Chen, Emori Criner, Richard Huang, Amelia Mason, Ethan McNamara, Jace Murphy, Presley Poling, Seth Spencer, Lucy Whitmer and Presley Wilson.

Seniors: Karson Davis, Lydia Lambert, Mia Musser, Addison Mustain, Kai Reed and Ruby Styer.

During the camps the students begin to learn the show and spend the rest of the year refining it, he said.

Daquino said of the “Neighborhood” theme, “It is songs about being a part of a neighborhood and about connecting with a group of people and having their kind of love and looking out for each other.”

He also described the ‘home’ dynamic of the singer-dancers, and how they behave as a family to one another. This relationship also extends to their choreographers and directors.

The songs included in this show are: “Neighborhood” from Smokey Joe’s Cafe, “Ordinary Day” by Todrick Hall, “Webster Avenue” from A Bronx Tale. “Welcome to My House” from Mama Haze, “Our Town” by James Taylor, “I Don’t Need a Roof” from Big Fish, “Midnight Summer Jam” by Justin Timberlake, followed by his “Take Back the Night.” Their closer is “Block Party” by Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes and “Party Rock Anthem” by LMFAO.

Every year, Top Twenty begins its competition season at Ada in November. The show choir also will be headed to Alliance, Marion Harding, Teays Valley and Norwell Schools in Indiana.

Daquino is excited to announce that Kenton will be hosting its own competition for the first time as a fundraiser on Feb. 15, 2025 at the high school building. Top Twenty alumni will be returning to participate as volunteers to handle ticket sales, concessions and chaperone the visiting schools. There are also going to be help with the technical aspects, such as crew.

Top Twenty features 16 members in the A-Company Band and 12 in crew. In addition to Daquino, the staff includes: Assistant Director Maureen Leech, Combo Director Jordan Gibson, Crew Director Brad Murphy, Technical Director Derryck Menard, choreographers JJ Jones, Zack Triscari, Tara Tober and Patrick Sullivan and arrangers Kevin Duggan and Ben Wexler. Connie Mulligan is the costumer.