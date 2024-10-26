Transformer fire leads to outage in Kenton

A large fire erupted at the American Electric Power electric substation just south of Kenton Friday morning.

Kenton Fire Department Chief Bruce Donnelly said one of the transformers in the substation leaked 9.000 gallons of motor oil and caught on fire.

The transformer had to be replaced and power was then shut off to the city and surrounding areas for nearly an hour.

Donnelly said AEP officials advised the department not to spray any water or foam, and to just allow the rest of the fire to burn out while ensuring it does not spread.

The fire chief said there may be some black smoke visible, but determined that there weren’t any health hazards.

Kenton City Schools and Ridgemont Local Schools were unable to provide meals to students and dismissed school at noon.