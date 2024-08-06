USV board targets truancy, test scores

By SEAN BLEVINS

Times sports editor

McGUFFEY — The Upper Scioto Valley School District administration is determined to reduce truancy and increase standardized test scores.

Superintendent Craig Hurley said “the goal for this year is to beat the state average on every test,” at Monday’s rescheduled board of education meeting.

A plethora of contracts for teachers and other staff were approved at the meeting.

USV will now pay $3,000 for a Truancy Intervention Specialist after previously approving a $2,000 measure at last month’s meeting.

“I think it’s always good when Hardin County schools work together,” said Hurley about how Hardin County schools are trying to prevent absenteeism.

Ticket and pass prices for sporting events this fall were discussed, with Hurley noting that all USV students will get in free to home events and that the price for students at other schools for admission must be cheaper than the adult price. A Family Pass will cost $150. Senior citizens will get in free.

The board approved Sara Core and Leah Hurley to be Co-Site Coordinators for the “RAM Youth Academy,” for the 2024-2025 school year at a rate of $10,000 each.

Two new supplemental contracts were approved, Julia Lee for 7-12 science and McKenzie Butterman for IAT/504 Coordinator K-6.

Supplementals were renewed for Amy Holbrook, Senior Class Advisor and Freshman Class Advisor; Mary Trudgeon, Senior Class Advisor and High School Student Council; Jamie Sanders, Junior Class Advisor, Power of the Pen and National Honor Society; Michelle Underwood, Sophomore Class Advisor; Connie Simons, Scholastic Bowl, 7-12 Math and MS Student Council; Alexis Krummrey, MS Student Council and 3-6 Math; Kelly Wells, Jr. High Quiz Bowl and K-12 Specials; Julia Viger, Show Choir; Jon Hartman, Marching Band; Ashley Agin, 3-6 ELA; Melissa Rofe, 7-12 ELA and SS; Leah Hurley, Multi-Sensory Literacy Specialist; Aaron Thompson, K-12 Specials and Wayne Schneider, 7-12 ELA and SS.

Also at the meeting, the board approved the following:

– A one-year certified contract for teacher Hayley Closson for the 2024-2025 school year.

– A one-year contract for long-term substitute Austin Sloan at $34,881.

– The job description for the Social Emotional Learning Director.

– A one-year contract for Hayden Wiseman to be the Social Emotional Learning Director, commencing Sept. 9, 2024 for the 2024-2025 school year.

– The hiring of Logan Rolston, Drew Snow and Bonnie Hanes as substitute bus drivers. The step one rate is $17.85 per hour.

– An agreement for vision impaired and/or orientation and mobility at an estimated cost of $5,774 with the Midwest Regional Educational Service Center.

– A $29,652 estimate with Custom Audio Concepts for acoustic panels in the music rooms.