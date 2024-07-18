USV BOE OKs contracts, Inniger named Assistant AD

By ALEC KELLER

Times staff writer

McGUFFEY — The Upper Scioto Valley Board of Education approved new contracts for teachers and Nathan Inniger was named an Assistant Athletic Director at its meeting Monday night.

USV will pay more of the insurance premiums for certified staff, updating the supplementals to remain competitive with local schools. It will also clean up language on teacher evaluations and change the indexes to give the staff a 2%, 2.25% and 2.25% increase in the salaries over time.

The resignations of Jamie Howe, part-time custodian, and two teachers were approved. Jordan Reffitt and Haley Sheriff resigned after the 2023-2024 school year. Howe’s will take effect on Oct. 12, 2024. She will become the Education Management Information System (EMIS) Coordinator from 2026-2028.

In other personnel news, the board approved the one year certified contract for teacher McKenzie Butterman, pending a background check.

The board approved Guidance Counselor Michele Underwood to receive up to 15 extended days from Aug. 1, 2024-June 30, 2025.

Inniger has served as USV’s head baseball coach for the past five seasons. He was unanimously approved as Assistant Athletic Director for the 2024-2025 school, pending a successful background check and final administrative review of all application records.