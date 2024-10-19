Barbara Jean (Messenger) Sladick, 81, made her transition on Tuesday, October 15, 2024. She was born June 28, 1943, in Hardin County, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to support dementia research or any charity of choice that will honor Barbara’s life and memory.

On, Friday, November 29, 2024, at 1:00 p.m., the family will hold a celebration of life at the Unity Church of Christianity, 15255 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, LA 70817. All are invited to join the family for this celebration.

Church Funeral Services & Crematory

