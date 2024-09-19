It is with deep sorrow that we announce the untimely passing of Brady C. Donnelly, who left us far too soon at the age of 25.

His family invites all who knew and loved Brady to honor and celebrate his life. Funeral services for Brady Donnelly will be held at 5:00 PM on Sunday, September 22, 2024, in the Kenton High School gymnasium. Family and friends are warmly welcome to visit from 2:00 to 5:00 PM on the same day prior to the service. Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation – Celebration of Life Fund, where a separate fund will be created to honor Brady, 101 W. Sandusky St. STE 207, Findlay, OH 45840. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

