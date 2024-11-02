Charles Stephen Merold, age 67 of Kenton, OH passed away October 23, 2024, at Kenton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

A memorial service will be held at Kenton Alliance Church on Saturday, December 7, 2024, at 12:00 pm. Condolences can be left online at www.affordablecremationservicesofohio.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to Kenton Alliance Church, World Central Kitchen, or The Chuck Merold Scholarship Fund (c/o Mike Styer, 220 E. Columbus Street, Kenton, OH 43326).

