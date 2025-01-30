We lovingly celebrate the life of Charlotte Y. Gatien, a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.

After a courageous and determined battle, Charlotte passed away on Monday, January 27, 2025. Her loss will be profoundly felt by all who knew her. However, her spirit, love, and enduring legacy will continue to inspire and guide her family and friends for many years to come.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Charlotte will be held at 11:00A.M. on Friday, January 31, 2025, at The Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Kenton. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Kenton. Friends and family may visit from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, January 30, 2025, at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton. A Rosary Service will be held at 7:00 P.M. following the visitation.

In her memory, donations may be made to The Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Kenton, Heartland Hospice, or the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD).

Charlotte was a truly remarkable woman, and she will be missed beyond measure.

