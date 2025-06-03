[adinserter block="4"]

Funeral services for Connie Corbin, 84 of Mt. Victory, will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, June 5, 2025, at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Mt. Victory. Burial will follow at Wolf Creek Cemetery. Friends and family may visit on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home.

Connie passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 1, 2025, at her home with family and hospice care.

