Cynthia L. Henline-Lake, age 74 of Forest, died at her residence on May 15, 2024.

The family would like to thank Bridge Hospice for their compassionate and professional care. To send a condolence or share a memory visit www.shieldsfh.com.

Clark Shields Funeral Home, Forest, OH is serving the Henline-Lake Family.

