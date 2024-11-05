David Allen Byers, age 62 of Kenton passed away at Ohio Health in Lewis Center on October 31, 2024.

Visitation will be held at SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME on Friday, November 8, 2024 from 12pm-1pm where the funeral will be held at 1pm with Pastor Steve Hess officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the Wounded Warrior Project https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/ and online condolences can be shared by visiting stoutcrates.com.

