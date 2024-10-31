Belle Center – A private family service for David J. Stuckey, 51 will be held at a later date. It was his wish to be cremated.

He died Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024 at Mary Rutan Hospital, Bellefontaine.

He was born Sept. 29, 1973 in Lima to Daniel and Elaine (Gullett) Stuckey. His father survives in Kenton and his mother preceded him in death.

Also surviving are his significant other, Jaime Stevens; five children: Luke Stuckey, Emily Stuckey, Shawn Stevens, Andrea Stevens and Nicole Stevens; a brother, Aaron (Tianna) Stuckey; and a sister, Rachel (Fred) Combs