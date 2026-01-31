Dennis Rollins Posted on January 31, 2026 0 Dennis Rollins, 82, of Kenton passed away on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, at St. Rita’s Hospital. He was born December 25, 1943, in Fremont, OH, to Dormal and Ruth (Walters) Rollins. There will be no formal services. The Schindewolf Stout Crates Funeral Home Kenton, OH, is honored to serve the Rollins family. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription