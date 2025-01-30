Donna “Joan” Luginbuhl, age 90, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2025 at Vancrest of Payne.

Funeral service was held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, January 13, 2025 at Paulding United Methodist Church with Pastor George Reed officiating. A graveside service was held at 3:00 P.M. on Monday, January 13, 2025 at Huntersville Cemetery, Cessna Township, OH.

Visitation was from 3:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. on Sunday, January 12, 2025 at Den Herder Funeral Home. There was also visitation from 10:00 A.M. until time of services on Monday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made in Joan’s memory to Lifewise Academy or the Caring and Sharing Food Pantry.

Online condolences may be shared at www.denherderfh.com.

