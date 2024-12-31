Gerald Nathaniel Houchin, 91, of Belle Center, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2024, at his home.

Pastor Kris Langstaff will officiate a funeral service on Tuesday, January 7th at 11:00 a.m. at the Belle Center Church of Christ, 213 Walnut Street, Belle Center, Ohio. The visitation will be on Monday, January 6th from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, 306 N. Elizabeth St., Belle Center, OH 43310. There will be a masonic service beginning at 6:45pm Monday. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Belle Center, with military honors provided by Logan County Veteran Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Belle Center Church of Christ, 213 Walnut Street, Belle Center, Ohio 43310 or to Universal Home Health & Hospice, 921 Rush Avenue, Bellefontaine, Ohio 43311.

EICHHOLTZ DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME, BELLE CENTER, is honored to serve the Houchin family and encourages anyone to share a fond memory or message of condolence at www.edsfh.com

