Helen Elizabeth Maurer, 93, of Malinta, Ohio passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2024, at Northcrest Nursing, Napoleon, Ohio. She was born in Hardin County, Ohio on May 10, 1931, to the late George and Lucille (Jones) Getz.

Friends and family will be received at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, from 10:00 AM until the time of services at 12:00 noon. Interment will follow at Riverview Memory Gardens, Defiance, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to the Village of Malinta Parks and Recreation or a charity of your choice. Online condolences and messages may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.

