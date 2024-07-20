James “Jim” Russell

James Scott Russell, Sr., beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully on July 18, 2024. Born on November 28, 1936, he lived a life marked by service, dedication, and love for his family and community.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 21, 2024, from 2:00 to 4:00 PM and on Monday, July 22, 2024, from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, 205 W. Sandusky St., Findlay, Ohio. The funeral service will follow on Monday at 11:00 AM, also at the funeral home, with burial following at Elm Grove Cemetery, Findlay, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Ada Full Gospel Church, 1047 State Route 235, Ada, OH 45810, or the Association of Baptists for World Evangelism (ABWE), designated to missionaries Scott and Nikki Russell, reflecting Jim’s lifelong dedication to helping others. Online condolences may be shared with Jim’s family at coldrencrates.com.

