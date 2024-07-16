Dola – A Celebration of Life for Jeffrey D. Wilson , 71 will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2024 from 1-4 pm at the CHP Ada Visiting Nurses Community Room. 1200 S. Main St., Ada, OH. Visitors are asked to wear their favorite OSU Buckeye gear or FFA jacket/shirt, and to bring stories and remembrances of their time with Mr. Wilson. Feel free to bring any snapshots or photos that you have of your time with Jeff. He of course was always focused on others and took pictures of his students and his family, rarely himself.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jeff’s honor may be made to the Arlington FFA, Arlington Local High School @ 336 South Main St., Arlington OH 45814.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.