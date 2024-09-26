Funeral services for Jesse E. Newman Jr. will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, September 28, 2024, at the Faith Baptist Church in Kenton with Pastor Dennis Burns officiating. Friends and family may visit 1 hour prior to the services at the church. Burial will take place at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, September 29, 2024, at White Oak Cemetery in Blue Creek, Ohio.

The funeral arrangements are being handled by Price-McElroy Funeral Home, located in Kenton, Ohio 43326. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jess’s memory can be made to Faith Baptist Church, 402 E. Forest Road. Kenton, Ohio 43326, or the Gideons International. Honoring his lifelong commitment of faith and community.

Jesse’s legacy of service, faith, and love remains a beacon for all who knew him. His life is a profound reminder tha integrity and love found in his relationship with Jesus Christ can profoundly impact the world.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!