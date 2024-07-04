Kimberly Faye Mackintosh

Kimberly Faye (Barlow) Mackintosh, 63 of Kenton, was born on September 28th, 1960, to John and Donna (Swearingen) Barlow in Cincinnati, Ohio. She passed away at her home on June 30th, 2024. She was the eldest child of 9 and made sure to tell everyone she was the oldest but wisest.

A celebration of life memorial will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses on Saturday, July 13th, 2024, at 3 pm. Friends may come and pay respects and share their love of Kimberly. She will be greatly missed.

Memorial donations in Kimberly’s honor may be made to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses of Kenton.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

