Larry Dean Sparks

On a cold winter morning Jan 16, 2025 Larry, 80 reached for Jesus’s hand. He was with his wife Linda of 58 years who still survives. Larry was a member of the Middleburg Methodist church and enjoyed listening to special TV ministries.

Arrangements are set for Friday, January 24, 2025, at Jennings-Farley-Seeley Funeral Home viewing from 2-4pm, with 4pm starting the Funeral Service and no grave site service at this time. Casual wear is encouraged (supporting your favorite sports team) and in lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Macochee Joint Ambulance Service, &/or West Liberty Fire Department.

Online Condolences may be expressed at www.jenningsfarley.com

