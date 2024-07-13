Margaret “Maggie” Anne DeVore Wilkerson, age 77, of Marysville, died Wednesday, July 10, 2024 at The OSU James Cancer Hospital as a result of complications following lung surgery.

Family will receive guests from 3pm-6pm on Monday, July 15, 2024 at Underwood Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life service will start, immediately after calling hours, at 6pm.

Memorial contributions may be made in Maggie’s honor to the Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute. Donations are accepted directly on their website at www.giveto.osu.edu or call 614-292-2141 for additional information on how to donate. The family would like to extend our gratitude to the staff at The James for their outstanding and compassionate care of Maggie.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.

