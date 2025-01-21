It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Martha Jane (Jones) Scharf, on January 15, 2025, at the age of 92, surrounded by the love and energy of her children.

Services will be held on Friday, January 24, 2025 at SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME at 200 East Columbus St., Kenton, OH, with visitation from 10:00-12:00 followed by mass and a burial at St. Marys Cemetery.

In honor of her final wishes, donations may be made to: Immaculate Conception Church in Kenton, Ohio and OSU Wexner Medical Center, Alzheimer’s Disease Research (Fund #305835).

