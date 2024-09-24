Marvin A Wilcoxon

Marvin “Sonny” Amos Wilcoxon, Jr., 75, of Bellefontaine passed away peacefully on Friday, September 13, 2024 at his home, surrounded by family. He was born in Urbana, Ohio, on October 29, 1948 to the late Edna Mae Moore and Marvin Amos Wilcoxon, Sr. He is also preceded in death by his brothers, Gary Wilcoxon and Philip Wilcoxon, and grandsons, Steve and Max.

A celebration of life visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2024, at the Jennings, Farley & Seeley Funeral Home, 5591 US-68, West Liberty, OH 43357.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Logan County Cancer Society.

