Pastor Debra Sue “Deb” Berry passed away peacefully June 4, 2024 in her home. A beloved and cherished member of the community, she dedicated 25 years of her life serving as a beacon of faith and hope.

Funeral Services will be held Monday June 10, 2024 at 11:00 am at the LaRue United Methodist Church, Pastor Mike Raypholtz will officiate, burial will follow in the LaRue Cemetery. Friends may call Sunday from 2-4 pm at the funeral home in LaRue.

Memorial gifts can be made to the LaRue United Methodist Church at 166 N High St. LaRue, OH 43332 or the Rhinehart United Methodist Church at 17680 Twp Rd 195 Kenton, OH 43326.

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com

