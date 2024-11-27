There will be no services for Patricia Elaine Stephens. It was her wish to be cremated. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Patricia “Patti” Elaine Stephens, age 85, of Kenton, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2024, at 4:20 P.M. at Vancrest of Ada, surrounded by her family.

Memorial donations in Patricia’s honor may be made to Warriors for Dogs at https://gofund.me/0839d8fd or the Hardin County Dog Warden (Donation), at 49 Jones Road, Kenton, Ohio 43326

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

