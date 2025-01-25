Ray E. “Gene” Courtad, age 74 of Forest, died peaceful at Serenity Spring Senior Living at Arlington on Jan. 23, 2025.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Hueston Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Star Mothers Chapter #32 P.O. Box 456 Kenton, OH 43326 visit www.shieldsfh.com to extend a condolence or share a memory.

Clark Shields Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!