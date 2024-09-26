Robert Scott Elsasser Jr. was born in Kenton, Ohio on August 14th 1941 and passed away peacefully on September 17, 2024, at the age of 83, at his home in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The family kindly requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to AHC Home Health and Hospice of Las Vegas in memory of Robert Scott Elsasser Jr. Contributions can be sent to 10562 Jeffreys Street Suite 105, Henderson, Nevada 89052, attn: Hospice.

