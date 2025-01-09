Roselinda “Linda” Martin

It is with heavy hearts that we announce our beloved, Roselinda ‘Linda’ (Eastman) Martin, 85, of Branch, MI peacefully went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, January 7, 2025.

We’re grateful to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, Michigan for handling her cremation arrangements. There will be a private graveside service at a date yet to be determined in Fountain, Michigan. In lieu of flowers, please make any donation in her memory to the Wounded Warrior Project organization.

