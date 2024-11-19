Sally Jo (Crawford) Bolenbaugh, 85, of Rockford, Ohio passed away Sunday, November 10, 2024 at Lima Memorial Hospital.

A celebration of Sally’s life will be held 3:00 pm, Saturday November 23, 2024 at Ketcham Ripley Funeral Home, 111 W. First St., Rockford, Ohio 45882. Pastor Bill Halter will officiate. The family will receive friends prior to the memorial service, from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm, at the funeral home. A gathering with light meal will follow at the Belle 135 W. Market St. Rockford, Ohio 45882

Memorial contributions may be made to University of Cincinnati College of Medicine Medicine- Fall FY25 – Primary Donation Form – University of Cincinnati or call 513-556-6716, or Animal Protection League of Mercer County Animal Protection League of Mercer County or directly to Celina Animal Hospital (419) 586-3109.

Online condolences may be shared at www.ketchamripley.com.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Divine Nursing Home at Shane Hill and Lima Memorial Hospital for their compassionnate care.

Services have been entrusted to Ketcham Ripley Funeral Home, 111 W. First St., Rockford, OH 45882.

