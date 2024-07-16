Susan D. “Sue” Rader passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Kenton, after battling congestive heart failure for several years.

She was born February 12, 1957, in Findlay to the late Marvin “Hank” and Shirley (Elsasser) Riegle. She thought it was neat to share a birthday with Abe Lincoln. On August 15, 1981, she married Weldon Dean Rader, and he survives in Kenton.

Also surviving are a daughter; Courtney (Shane) Stober, of Kenton, a granddaughter; Nellie Stober, and a brother David Riegle of Lima.

Susan was a homemaker who loved working in her flower and vegetable gardens. She loved animals and had a special love for racoons. Her favorite events to attend were the coon chase that was on St. Rt. 292, horse racing, and truck and tractor pulls at the fair.

She was proud to be a Riverdale falcon, being a member of the Class of 1975. Courtney and she routed for the Michigan Wolverines.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Friday, July 19, 2024, at SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. A burial will follow in Otterbein Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00pm Thursday and Friday from 10:00-11:00 at the funeral home.

Memorials can be made to Ohio Health Hospice, Hardin County Humane Society and The American Heart Association.

Online condolences can be shared with the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.