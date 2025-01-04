Terry D. Buerger, a devoted father, grandfather, and cherished friend, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2024 surrounded by loved ones.

Family will receive friends to celebrate Terry’s life on Friday morning, January 3 from 10:00 until noon, with a service immediately following at Schoedinger-Margarum Funeral Home, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna, OH 43230. The graveside service will take place at Grove Cemetery in Kenton close to 2:00 that afternoon.

