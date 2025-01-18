Thomas R. Price, age 89 of Forest, died at St. Rita’s Hospital, Lima on Jan. 15, 2025.

Funeral services will be at 12:00PM Tues. Jan. 21, 2025 in Clark Shields Funeral Home with Pastor Ken Gray officiating. Visitation is from 10:00AM-12:00PM before time of services on Tues. at the funeral home. Military Honors will be conducted by Hardin Co. Honor Guard. Memorial contributions may be made to Heritage Christian Union Church in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home 301 S. Patterson St. Forest, OH 45843.

