Vicky Lynn Shadley (nee Wibright), age 65, of Horicon, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2024 at the Center for Advanced Care at Froedtert Hospital.

A memorial service will begin at 12:00 PM on Saturday, August 3, 2024 at the Alger First United Methodist Church, 101 Montville Street, Alger, Ohio 45812 with Pastor Don Clinger officiating. A private inurnment of remains will take place in Preston Cemetery, Alger.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Saturday, August 3rd.

Memorials in memory of Vicky can be directed to – Kathy’s House Inc., 9100 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53226.

Condolences may be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com.

