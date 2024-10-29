Wesley Pryor Crowe, 23 of Dunkirk, was born February 27, 2001, to Trina (Porter) Crowe and Raymond Pryor. A few years later Tony Crowe and LeAnn Compton joined the family. Wesley lived with his parents in Dunkirk and enjoyed driving his wheelchair around town looking for treasures. He enjoyed drawing trucks, cars, and pictures of faith along with writing out bible scriptures.

He graduated from USV in 2017 and was on the board of TLC Ministries where he ran an outreach to help people in need with medical equipment, like hospital beds and wheelchairs. Wesley also sang gospel music and received a CGMA award for Young Artist of the Year that opened the door for him to sing with his parents in Branson, Missouri and other stages across the country including his dream stage at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville where he met and was befriended by Buddy Jewel and Brenda Lee.

Wesley was a member of The Gathering Place and Quickstep Pentecostal Church of God in Alger where he had friends who he loved and cared about. He enjoyed watching old westerns with Grandpa Crowe while eating Grandpa’s mac and cheese with hotdogs in it.

Wesley passed away on October 27, 2024, at the Blanchard Valley Hospital in his mother’s arms. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Ray and Vickie Porter, Lorna Pryor, Rob Rowe, Judy Crowe, and his brother, Shane Michael.

He is survived by his parents, his grandpa, Rodney Crowe and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.