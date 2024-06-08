William Leo “Bill” Staudenheimer was born on January 29, 1942 in San Antonio Hospital as the second son of Leo Mark and Clara Mary (Bonifas) Staudenheimer. He passed from this life at his residence in Los Gatos, California on May 23, 2024, succumbing to diffuse large B-cell Hodgkins lymphoma.

Funeral services were held at Los Gatos, California with a celebration of life memorial to be held for his Ohio family and friends at a future date soon to be announced.

