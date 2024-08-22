This proud Marine lost his battle with cancer. William Wayne “Bill” Kauffman was born on December 10, 1945, to Wayne and Doris Ricketts Kauffman, and died August 13, 2024, at Victory Ridge Hospice at the Dayton V.A. He was also preceded in death by his grandfather, West Liberty Marshall Sherman Ricketts.

Bill chose to donate his body to Wright State University. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!