Ada’s Conley, Hickman close out HN from the line (w/photo gallery)

DOLA — Ada won it at the line again by hitting three free throws in the final minute to edge Hardin Northern 44-41 in a nonconference boys basketball thriller Saturday night at Hardin Northern.

Ada’s Carson Conley broke the 41-41 tie by making the second of two free throws with 2.5 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Kayleb Hickman stole the ensuing inbounds pass, got fouled and made both free throws.

Hardin Northern attempted a long pass with less than a second on the clock that got deflected, giving the Bulldogs (10-6) the three-point victory.

Ada held a slim 12-10 lead after one and the Polar Bears (5-9) did what they could to cut into the margin at half to make it 20-19. The Bulldogs controlled the third quarter, 18-11, to go up 38-30.

Zack Zimmerman paced Ada with 11 points. Conley contributed eight points. Slade Gossman and Hickman both had seven points. Kolton Dysert scored six points, and Gavin Oldfield had five.

Xander Wilson notched a game-high 20 points for Hardin Northern. Nolan Hopson finished with 11 points. Andrew Sutton added four points. Riley Newton, Christian Rostorfer and Luke Price all had two points.

Next up, Hardin Northern hosts Ridgedale on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Ada plays at McComb at the same time.