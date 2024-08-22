Ada prepares to host annual football festival

ADA — The Made in Ada Wilson Football Festival is set for 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Depot Park in downtown Ada.

Prior to the festival, the Wilson retail store at its new football factory in Ada will be open from 2 to 5 p.m. for public shopping. There will not be a football factory garage sale. That was incorrectly reported by the Times in a photo caption about festival sponsors in the Aug. 17 edition.

An opening ceremony will kick off the festival at 5 p.m. Live music will be performed by the Shifferly Road Band. There will be a new Kids Endzone with a variety of games and activities.

At 6 p.m., the Ada High School Cheer Team will perform.

A recognition of Punt, Pass and Kick participants will take place at 7:45 p.m.

Capping the festival at 10 p.m. will be the Helmet Hold Challenge Game.

A variety of food trucks and a beer tent will be featured at the event.