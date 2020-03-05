Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















A celebration of life memorial service for James “Jim” Franklin Short Jr. will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Abundant Life Assembly of God Church, Kenton by Pastor James Goldsmith.

Friends may call one hour prior to the service. Friends and family are invited to join in a fellowship meal following the service.

He died on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 in Jacksonville, Fla.

He was born June 23, 1944. He married Bonnie Jensen of Canton in 1965 and she survives.

Also surviving are a sister, Rhoda (Jerry) Naus; a daughter, Julie Short Walker; a son-in-law, Eddie Walker; grandchildren, Jonathan Ruiz, Victoria Turpin, Samantha Turpin, Blake Walker and Brandon Walker; and great-grandchildren, Liam, Kalisea, Blaine, Luna, Owen and Elijah.

Short graduated from Brunswick High School, Brunswick, Maryland, in 1962. He attended Evangel College in Springfield, Missouri, and graduated from North Central College, Minneapolis, Minnesota.

His life led them in pastoral ministry as youth pastor in Canton, Ohio. He went on to grow the ministry of Bellevue Assembly of God. He worked as production manager for Falhgren and Ferris Advertising, Toledo, Ohio and Parkersburg, West Virginia.

Short was successful in the building of churches and congregations in Hudson, Ohio, Abundant Life Assembly of God, Kenton, and Crossway Church, Galion, Ohio.

He retired from ministry and moved to Jacksonville, Fla., where he worked part-time at Coggin Honda, Jacksonville.

Short loved to play volleyball, camping, carpentry, hunting, photography and especially loved being with people. He also loved music, was an avid reader and loved his dogs. He was a wonderful example of a man of God.

Memorial donations may be made to Abundant Life Assembly of God, Kenton.