Austin R. Lamb, 21, of Alger, Ohio, passed away on March 26, 2022. He was born in Lima, Ohio on September 16, 2000, to Tim Rostorfer and Stephanie (Lamb) Kindle.

Pastor David Holbrook will officiate a celebration of life at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, April 1, 2022, Visitation will be Thursday, March 31, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., and an hour prior on Friday, from 11:00 – 12:00, all at the McDonald Township Hall, 5302 State Route 67, Kenton, Ohio 43326. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery in Alger.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamb family in care of Eichholtz Daring and Sanford Funeral Homes and Cremation Center, 321 N Main Street, Bellefontaine, Ohio 43311.

Eichholtz Daring and Sanford Funeral Homes and Cremation Center is honored to serve the Lamb family and encourages anyone to share a fond memory or message of condolence at www.edsfh.com

