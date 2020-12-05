Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 14

Findlay

Caiden Christian Toney-Schutz passed away on November 24, 2020. He was 14 years old.

A private service was held with his immediate family. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date for family and friends. All arrangements have been entrusted to Coldren-Crates Funeral Home, Findlay.

Online condolences to the family can be expressed at www.coldrencrates.com.

