Posted on December 5, 2020
Age, 14
Findlay

Caiden Christian Toney-Schutz passed away on November 24, 2020. He was 14 years old.

A private service was held with his immediate family. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date for family and friends. All arrangements have been entrusted to Coldren-Crates Funeral Home, Findlay.

