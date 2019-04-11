Age, 60

Harrod

Services for Dale G. Fall will begin at noon on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Alger.

Burial will be in Huntersville Cemetery, Ada.

Friends may call two hours prior to the services on Monday.

He died at 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the benevolence of the family, c/o Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, P.O. Box 41, Alger, OH 45812.

Condolences may be expressed at www.hansonneely.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!