Posted on April 11, 2019
Dale G. Fall
Age, 60
Harrod

Services for Dale G. Fall will begin at noon on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Alger.

Burial will be in Huntersville Cemetery, Ada.

Friends may call two hours prior to the services on Monday.

He died at 5:40 p.m. on  Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the benevolence of the family, c/o Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, P.O. Box 41, Alger, OH 45812.

Condolences may be expressed at www.hansonneely.com.

