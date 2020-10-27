Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 104

Kenton

Services for Elsie Horne will begin at 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home, Kenton. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of services Friday.

She died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.

Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Elsie to the Faith Baptist Church, 402 E. Forest Road, Kenton, OH 43326.

Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

