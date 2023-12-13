Fern Ward, age 88, of Hager Hill, Kentucky passed away Saturday, December 9, 2023 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral services will be conducted 1:00 p.m. Thursday, December 14, 2023, at Beechwall United Baptist Church, Leander, Kentucky with Travis Blair, Bob Dysert, Patrick Gilliland and Jerry Colvin officiating. Burial to follow at Johnson County Memorial Cemetery, Staffordsville, Kentucky. Friends may visit the Jones-Preston Funeral Home Wednesday, December 13, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Thursday, December 14, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Visitation at Beechwall United Baptist Church beginning at 12:00 Noon until time of service at 1:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to:

Appalachian Hospice, 1520 KY Rt 148 Hager Hill, Ky 41222 or Beechwall United Baptist Church: C/O Tim Kirk, 4350 KY Rt 825 Hager Hill, KY 41222

