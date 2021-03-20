James L. Collins Posted on March 20, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Age, 81Kenton James L. Collins, Sr. 81 of Kenton passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2021 at Kenton Nursing and Rehab. A funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m. Monday, March 22, 2021 at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME where the family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. Monday until the time of service. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Jim to the Kenton Eagles 2163, 10750 US 68, Kenton, OH 43326. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!