Services for James Monroe Fraley, 84 will begin at noon on Tuesday, June 21 at the Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral and Cremation Services in Alger by David Holbrook. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger with graveside military rites conducted by the U.S. Army Honor Guard and the Ada VFW Post 9381 Honor Guard.

Visitation will begin two hours prior to the service from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday at the funeral home in Alger.

He died on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at the Wood County Hospital in Bowling Green.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hardin County Veterans, Kenton and/or Bridge Hospice, Findlay.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com

