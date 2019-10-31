Age, 72

Lima

A celebration of life for Larry R. Weller will be at a later date. It was his wish to be cremated.

He died Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 at his residence.

He was born Sept. 1, 1947 in Bluffton to the late Lawrence and Norma (Obenour) Weller.

Surviving are his three sons, Kevin Weller of Ada, Timothy (Angel) Weller of Grove City and Michael Weller of Ada; a daughter, Melinda (Jamie) Whitaker of Alger; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two brothers, Terry Weller of Clearfield, Utah, and Kevin (Fran) Weller of Scurry, Texas; and four sisters, Judy Long of Forest, Cheryl Rowe of Alger, Diane Marquart of Dunkirk and Jeanine Sifrit of Kenton.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Sylvia Harsh.

Larry retired from Trinity Industries of Lima. He attended the Ada Church of Christ Disciples and was a U.S. Army veteran.

Arrangements are by Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada. Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com.